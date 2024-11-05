Trump Vs Kamala Harris: Who’s Winning Fundraising Race In Key Battlegrounds Ahead Of Election Day?
With a record-breaking amount of money raised and millions already casting their ballots, America awaits the outcome of one of the most closely watched US elections in recent history.
With more than 78 million Americans casting their ballots by Monday morning, the final day before Election Day saw Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump making last-minute stops across seven crucial battleground states. Both candidates are neck-and-neck in several of these states, but when it comes to fundraising, Harris holds a decisive lead. Since joining the Democratic ticket, Harris has raised an unprecedented $997.9 million in total, nearly triple Trump’s $391.9 million, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
July alone marked a record-setting month for the Harris campaign, with a historic $310 million in grassroots contributions, outpacing Trump’s takings by more than double. Her almost-billion-dollar haul has been boosted by supporters across the country, who have given Harris a fundraising edge in almost every battleground state.
In Arizona, Harris raised $11.8 million to Trump’s $9.8 million, and in Georgia, she also leads with $13.2 million compared to Trump’s $11.1 million. Michigan showed a significant gap, with Harris taking in $14.3 million to Trump’s $8.1 million. Meanwhile, North Carolina saw Harris outraising Trump by nearly double, with $17.9 million to Trump’s $9.3 million, and in Pennsylvania, her largest fundraising state, Harris brought in $24.2 million, over twice Trump’s $10.7 million. Wisconsin similarly favored Harris, with her $9.4 million standing strong against Trump’s $4.2 million.
Despite Harris’s lead in nearly every state, Nevada stands as an exception, where Trump has raised $5.2 million compared to Harris’s $4.6 million. Trump also has additional support through external contributions, primarily from billionaire Elon Musk.
Musk has poured $130 million into America PAC, a political action committee backing Trump and mobilizing voter turnout efforts. Another billionaire, Timothy Mellon, ranks as Trump’s top donor, contributing $150 million to a pro-Trump PAC. Altogether, Trump and Harris have amassed a total of $154 million in key battleground states, with Harris consistently maintaining a slight edge.
