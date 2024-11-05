Trump Vs Kamala Harris: Who’s Winning Fundraising Race In Key Battlegrounds Ahead Of Election Day?

With more than 78 million Americans casting their ballots by Monday morning, the final day before Election Day saw Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump making last-minute stops across seven crucial battleground states. Both candidates are neck-and-neck in several of these states, but when it comes to fundraising, Harris holds a decisive lead. Since joining the Democratic ticket, Harris has raised an unprecedented $997.9 million in total, nearly triple Trump’s $391.9 million, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

July alone marked a record-setting month for the Harris campaign, with a historic $310 million in grassroots contributions, outpacing Trump’s takings by more than double. Her almost-billion-dollar haul has been boosted by supporters across the country, who have given Harris a fundraising edge in almost every battleground state.

In Arizona, Harris raised $11.8 million to Trump’s $9.8 million, and in Georgia, she also leads with $13.2 million compared to Trump’s $11.1 million. Michigan showed a significant gap, with Harris taking in $14.3 million to Trump’s $8.1 million. Meanwhile, North Carolina saw Harris outraising Trump by nearly double, with $17.9 million to Trump’s $9.3 million, and in Pennsylvania, her largest fundraising state, Harris brought in $24.2 million, over twice Trump’s $10.7 million. Wisconsin similarly favored Harris, with her $9.4 million standing strong against Trump’s $4.2 million.

Despite Harris’s lead in nearly every state, Nevada stands as an exception, where Trump has raised $5.2 million compared to Harris’s $4.6 million. Trump also has additional support through external contributions, primarily from billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk has poured $130 million into America PAC, a political action committee backing Trump and mobilizing voter turnout efforts. Another billionaire, Timothy Mellon, ranks as Trump’s top donor, contributing $150 million to a pro-Trump PAC. Altogether, Trump and Harris have amassed a total of $154 million in key battleground states, with Harris consistently maintaining a slight edge.