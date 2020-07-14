Trust India and China will continue talks for peaceful solution to differences: EU after recent border clashes along LAC

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) has said that it trusts both India and China will continue the dialogue in order to find a peaceful solution to the differences. The EU has been briefed by both the nations on the recent India-China border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Ahead of the India and EU summit, an EU official said, "We trust both Indian and Chinese authorities and hope they continue the dialogue in order to find a peaceful solution to the differences. It is particularly important when two of the world's powerful and influential players like India and China...have this immediate de escalation.." and "it is crucial for global stability and EU supports good neighbourly relations between both".

"We have certainly received detailed information on how the two government saw clashes at the border. But what is most important is they are talking to each other--at diplomatic, military and even the political level," the official added.

The official further added, "Pleased to see since the deadly clashes took place at LAC both sides have committed to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation and engage in dialogue." Brussels welcomed the recent de-escalation steps between the two countries.

China and India have started de-escalation at LAC with areas such as Galwan, Hot springs and Gogra area witnessing complete de-escalation.

EU has also expressed an interest in a number of concrete economic steps taken by India after the June 15 clashes, said another EU official when asked about the border row.

China will be one of the key topics of discussion at the 15th India-EU virtual summit that will take place on July 15 at 4.30 pm (IST). India will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU will be represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell will also join.