Tsunami alert confirmed for New Zealand, Fiji after massive undersea quake

Wellington: A tsunami warning was issued after a massive undersea earthquake struck a region between Australia and Fiji and north of New Zealand.

The quake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale hit Loyalty Islands on Wednesday evening, prompting tsunami warnings. No casualities were reported.

The US Geological Agency said the 7.7 quake was centred at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

Though, US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in a statement had said, "Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts. Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metres above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu."

Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology in a tweet confirmed that a tsunami had been generated but later in an update cancelled the earlier warning.

UPDATE: Overnight, a Tsunami Marine Warning was issued for Lord Howe Island. It has now been cancelled. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre issued the warning following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake near New Caledonia. Watch our video for more info: pic.twitter.com/n1XDqbVflQ — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 10, 2021

After the initial quake at least three other aftershocks hit the South Pacific region with magnitudes ranging from 5.7 to 6.1 in a span of over an hour, reports Sky News.