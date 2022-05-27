हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tsunami

Tsunami warning in Indian Ocean after 6.1 earthquake strikes coast of East Timor

The tsunami warning for the region was issued by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS). 

Credits: Reuters

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday (May 27, 2022), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The tremors prompted some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings. Even though there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was felt strongly. A tsunami advisory group said the quake "may be capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region", reported news agency AFP. The tsunami warning for the region was issued by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS). 

However, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) informed that the quake did not trigger a tsunami threat warning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 51.4 kilometres (32 miles) off the eastern tip of Timor Island, which is split between East Timor and Indonesia.

Officials said that the risk assessment for the quake impacts was underway.

