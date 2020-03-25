हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Tsunami warnings after magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia's Kuril islands

US authorities put out tsunami warnings on Wednesday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Russia`s Kuril Islands, but meteorological officials in Japan issued no alerts.

Tsunami warnings after magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia&#039;s Kuril islands

US authorities put out tsunami warnings on Wednesday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Russia`s Kuril Islands, but meteorological officials in Japan issued no alerts, although they said there might be slight tidal changes.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a tsunami watch was issued for the state of Hawaii, while another agency, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, said the quake had potential to generate a destructive tsunami.

"Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level," the center said in its advisory about risks to the coasts of Hawaii, Japan, Russia and the Pacific islands of Midway, the Northern Marianas and Wake Island.

The height is equivalent to just under a foot.

The Japan Meteorological Association warned against slight tidal changes but said no warnings or even watch advisories had been issued.

The earthquake, 218 km (135 miles) south-southeast of the town of Severo, struck at a depth of 56.7 km (35 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Tags:
Russiatsunami warningKuril island
Next
Story

Pakistan deliberately spreading coronavirus to get international aid, say political activists

Must Watch

PT8M24S

News 50: Top News of the hour