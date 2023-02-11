topStoriesenglish2572263
Turkey Earthquake: Body of Missing Indian Found Under Collapsed Hotel

As per sources, Vijay Kumar's body was identified with his tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands as his face was badly disfigured.

 

Bengaluru: The body of an Indian, who went missing following the massive earthquake in Turkey, has been found under the rubble of a hotel on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said, adding that it would be sent to India as early as possible."We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

 

As per sources, Vijay Kumar's body was identified with his tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands as his face was badly disfigured.

Hailing from Uttarakhand`s Kotdwar, Vijay Kumar worked at Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Ltd and was on a business trip to Turkey`s Malatya and staying at a four star hotel there.

His family said that his body would be flown to Istanbul and then it will arrive in New Delhi, and then Uttarakhand.

