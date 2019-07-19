Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will assess Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 offer: Report

A day after Russia offered its 4++ Generation Sukhoi Su-35 combat aircraft to Turkey, there is a possibility that Ankara will issue a statement on it. Russian website Sputniknews reported a Turkish military source as saying that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will look into the Su-35 offer.

"It is still premature to talk about Turkey’s purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters. Our president will assess this important topic. He will also make a statement," the source was quoted as saying by Sputniknews. The statement by Turkey President Erdogan will clarify whether the Sukhoi Su-35 offer is lucrative for it or not.

Turkey, a key NATO member, riled the United States of America by going for highly advanced and lethal S-400 Triumf air defence missile system from Russia despite threats of sanctions from the administration of President Donald Trump. The USA on Wednesday removed Turkey from the F-35 Lightning II 5th Generation stealth fighter development programme and also stopped the sale of the aircraft to the European nation as a punishment for buying S-400 Triumf.

Soon after the US decision, the Russians offered the Su-35 jet to Turkey. Russia's Rostec Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov said if Turkey is keen on acquiring a modern fighter, then his country is ready to sell the Su-35 jet. An earlier report in Russian media had claimed that Turkey was also eyeing the Sukhoi Su-57 and Chinese Shenyang J-31 5th Generation fighters in lieu of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Turkey, which was part of the F-35 Lightning programme, had agreed to by 116 fighters and even taken deliveries of four aircraft. But the US stopped the delivered F-35s from leaving its soil after Turkey refused to back out of the S-400 Triumf deal with Russia.

While the US has refused to sell the F-35s to Turkey, it is yet to impose further sanctions under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Turkey has invested $1.5 billion in the F-35 development.

Apart from the Russian Air Force, the Sukhoi Su-35 is in service with China's People's Liberation Army Air Force. Indonesia, too, has ordered 11 Su-35 jets.