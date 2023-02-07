Turkey-Syria Earthquake: List of Countries Providing Help After Deadly Quakes- Check List Here

Three large earthquakes that occurred on Monday in Turkey and Syria severely damaged infrastructure and killed more than 4000 people. Numerous aftershocks from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed entire neighbourhoods in important Turkish cities in the area, which were home to millions of people fleeing the civil war in Syria and other crises. The lone runway of the airport in the Hatay region of Turkey has likewise been destroyed and rendered unusable. On social media, a video of the runway's total destruction was posted. The tarmac appeared to have broken in two, necessitating its closure to all aircraft.

Turkey Earthquake: The Epicentre

At a depth of roughly 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault, the epicenter was located about 26 kilometers to the east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi. The earthquake's northeastern radiation devastated central Turkey and Syria. The East Anatolian Fault produced little significant seismic activity in the 20th century. According to Roger Musson, an honorary research fellow at the British Geological Survey, "it would seem more or less blank if we were going only by (large) earthquakes that were recorded by seismometers." According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have only been three earthquakes in the region that have been recorded above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970. But a 7.0 earthquake that struck the area in 1822 killed more than 20,000 people.

Turkey Earthquake: Deadliest Of the Decade

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria unleashed 250 times as much energy as the 6.2 earthquakes that struck central Italy in 2016 and killed over 300 people. Only two of the most deadly earthquakes between 2013 and 2022 had a magnitude comparable to Monday's tremor. Dozens of countries and organisations have offered to assist rescue efforts in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria after an earthquake disaster killed thousands of people.

Many countries have offered to assist rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Here is the list of medical aid given by different countries

India

India has dispatched the first batch of relief material to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force. India has also dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams with 100 personnel and specially trained canine squads to help Turkey with rescue efforts. The decision to deploy rapid assistance was decided at a high-level meeting at the PMO in South Block, presided over by Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and in coordination with the Turkish government, according to the Prime Minister's office.

China

China will provide a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in emergency aid to help Turkey’s relief efforts after this week’s major earthquake, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The country's Red Cross will also provide Turkey and Syria with emergency aid of $200,000 apiece. China expressed condolences and concern for the loss of life and property, a spokesperson from China International Development Cooperation Agency said on Monday.

Germany

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) of Germany "may set up camps to provide shelter as well as water treatment equipment." Generators, tents, and blankets are also being prepared by the THW agency. Berlin will also provide an additional $1.1 million in help to organisations like Malteser International that are providing humanitarian relief in northwest Syria, she said.

Russia

In phone conversations with Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Bashar al-Assad of Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to send Russian teams to both nations. The Kremlin announced that Russian emergency ministry rescuers would depart for Syria "in the upcoming hours." According to the defence ministry, 300 military men who were stationed in Syria were assisting with the rescue operation. Bashar al-Assad warmly accepted this offer, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the beleaguered president of Ukraine, who is waging war against the Russian invasion, has also stepped forward to offer Turkey all assistance that he can. Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter: “I express my sincere condolences to President Erdogan, the Turkish people, and the families of the victims of the earthquake in the southeast of Turkey."

USA

US President Joe Biden stated that his government has been collaborating closely with Turkey and has given the go-ahead for a prompt reaction from Washington to the tragic earthquake. The United States is sending two, 79-person search-and-rescue teams to assist Turkish authorities. “Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake,” Biden said.

United Kingdom

A search and rescue team as well as an emergency medical team are being dispatched to Turkey, according to the UK. According to the British foreign ministry, Britain will send 76 searches and rescue personnel, four search dogs, and rescue tools to Turkey on Monday night. The foreign secretary of the UK, James Cleverly, issued a statement that read, "We stand ready to provide further support if needed."

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's newly elected prime minister, gave the staff the order to put up an aid package for Turkey that would include medical and search-and-rescue support. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel's security forces are prepared to be sent to provide the aid that the disaster-stricken countries require. Eli Cohen, the foreign minister of Israel, also unveiled a programme of assistance for Turkey.