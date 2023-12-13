Turkish MP Collapses In Parliament After Warning Israel Of 'Wrath Of God'

Three months on, the Israel-Hamas war is yet to end with both sides involved in an armed offensive. While the world leaders have been urging for a ceasefire, a Turkish lawmaker warned Israel of the 'wrath of god' shortly before he collapsed inside the country's Grand National Assembly. Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez collapsed during his speech criticising Turkey's inactions regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Slamming Israel, Bitmez said that even if Israel gets rid of other countries, it cannot get rid of remorse. "Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of God," he said.

Hasan Bitmez's collapse was recorded and broadcast live on television because the Parliament was in session and the proceedings were being broadcast. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Bitmez is 53 years old and if reports are to be believed, he has diabetes. He was rushed to a hospital and is said to be critical.

Since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas, the relationship between Turkey and Israel has hit a new low. Both countries have recalled their ambassadors putting the formal relationship in jeopardy. Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would do everything for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to punish Israel for the genocide in the Gaza Strip.