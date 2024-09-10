Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791210https://zeenews.india.com/world/turkish-police-detain-27-suspected-is-members-2791210.html
NewsWorld
TURKEY

Turkish Police Detain 27 Suspected IS Members

A total of 27 suspects were detained in simultaneous raids in 13 provinces, including Ankara, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Istanbul, and Konya, the broadcaster said, not specifying the time of the operations.

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 05:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Turkish Police Detain 27 Suspected IS Members

ANKARA: Turkish police detained 27 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group in operations across 13 provinces, the state-run broadcaster reported on Tuesday. Western Izmir province's chief prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for 30 suspects as part of an investigation launched against the IS group to combat terrorism financing, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run TRT.

A total of 27 suspects were detained in simultaneous raids in 13 provinces, including Ankara, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Istanbul, and Konya, the broadcaster said, not specifying the time of the operations. It added that the police were seeking three more suspects.

The Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organisation in 2013, and Turkish police have been regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations against its members across the country.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details