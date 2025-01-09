Twin Trouble For Pakistan: BLA Captures Khuzdar Area, Taliban Intensifies Attack | Analysis

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday launched a significant attack in Khuzdar, Pakistan, forcing the local police to abandon the city. Overwhelmed by the large number of rebels, the Pakistani police fled the city, leaving the BLA in control of Khuzdar. The rebels have set up checkpoints on all routes in and out of the city and have seized Pakistani police weapons and vehicles.

These attacks by Baloch rebels send a strong message to the Pakistani government that their illegal occupation of Balochistan will not last long. The rebels are determined to achieve freedom from Pakistan’s control.

The latest images from Khuzdar show the Baloch Liberation Army's complete control over the city, with residents chanting "Long live Balochistan," and BLA fighters patrolling the streets.

The reason behind the BLA's attack in Khuzdar was the reported mistreatment of Baloch women by the Pakistani military. A few days prior, some Baloch women were summoned for questioning and allegedly mistreated, a story suppressed by Pakistani media, Zee News TV reported. In response, the BLA launched their attack on Khuzdar.

The attack on Khuzdar is a direct message to the Pakistani military: if Balochistan is not granted independence, more significant assaults on military forces will follow.

For the past two years, Baloch fighters have escalated their attacks on the Pakistani military, initially targeting convoys but now extending to military bases and cantonment areas.

In December last year, Baloch rebels seized a Pakistani military post in Nushki. Earlier, in August, they attacked a military checkpoint and prison in Mach, Balochistan. In March 2023, they attacked Pakistani posts near the Iran border.