Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841779https://zeenews.india.com/world/twin-trouble-for-pakistan-bla-captures-khuzdar-area-taliban-intensifies-attack-analysis-2841779.html
NewsWorld
DNA EXCLUSIVE

Twin Trouble For Pakistan: BLA Captures Khuzdar Area, Taliban Intensifies Attack | Analysis

The reason behind the BLA's attack in Khuzdar was the reported mistreatment of Baloch women by the Pakistani military.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 11:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twin Trouble For Pakistan: BLA Captures Khuzdar Area, Taliban Intensifies Attack | Analysis

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday launched a significant attack in Khuzdar, Pakistan, forcing the local police to abandon the city. Overwhelmed by the large number of rebels, the Pakistani police fled the city, leaving the BLA in control of Khuzdar. The rebels have set up checkpoints on all routes in and out of the city and have seized Pakistani police weapons and vehicles.

These attacks by Baloch rebels send a strong message to the Pakistani government that their illegal occupation of Balochistan will not last long. The rebels are determined to achieve freedom from Pakistan’s control.
The latest images from Khuzdar show the Baloch Liberation Army's complete control over the city, with residents chanting "Long live Balochistan," and BLA fighters patrolling the streets.

Today's DNA analysed BLA's attack in Khuzdar.

Watch Full Episode

 

The reason behind the BLA's attack in Khuzdar was the reported mistreatment of Baloch women by the Pakistani military. A few days prior, some Baloch women were summoned for questioning and allegedly mistreated, a story suppressed by Pakistani media, Zee News TV reported. In response, the BLA launched their attack on Khuzdar.

The attack on Khuzdar is a direct message to the Pakistani military: if Balochistan is not granted independence, more significant assaults on military forces will follow.

For the past two years, Baloch fighters have escalated their attacks on the Pakistani military, initially targeting convoys but now extending to military bases and cantonment areas.

In December last year, Baloch rebels seized a Pakistani military post in Nushki. Earlier, in August, they attacked a military checkpoint and prison in Mach, Balochistan. In March 2023, they attacked Pakistani posts near the Iran border.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK