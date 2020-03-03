Twitter encourages employees to work from home amid coronavirus scare

With the rising number of deaths and cases due to the deadly coronavirus, social media site Twitter encouraged its employees to work from home to avoid the spread of virus through public meetings. Twitter said that its goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19.

''In addition to the travel, event and visitor restrictions that we previously shared, today we provided additional guidance as we look to protect the health and safety of our workforce. Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us. We are operating out of an abundance of caution and the utmost dedication to keeping our Tweeps healthy,'' said Twitter in a blog.

Twitter further also informed that the 'Work from Home' system will be mandatory for Twitter employees based in our Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea offices due in part to government restrictions, adding that its criteria may evolve as per the situation and it will further keep the employees updated in the matter.

Keeping all kind of job functionality in concern Twitter said that for the kind of job which cannot be done from home the offices will remain open for the business and those employees who prefer or need to visit the workplace can do so. The blog read, ''We are working to make sure internal meetings, all hands, and other important tasks are optimized for remote participation. We recognize that working from home is not ideal for some job functions. For those employees who prefer or need to come into the offices, they will remain open for business.''

In view of maintaining proper hygiene in workplace, Twitter said, '' Our Real Estate & Workplace team is increasing deep cleaning and sanitizing in all spaces, as well as more visual reminders for personal hygiene best practices and pre-packaged, pre-composed, and pre-plated food options.''

The deaths due ot coronavirus reached 3,120, over 91 thousand cases reported globally on Tuesday (March 3,2020). 2834 people died in China alone and Iran remained the second most affected country due to coronavirus.