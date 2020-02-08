हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter is finally back after global outage

At least 10,000 users around the world reported that they could not access the social network

Twitter is finally back after global outage
Pic source: Reuters

San Francisco: Twitter, after experiencing a worldwide service disruption preventing its users from sending tweets from the social networking platform's app, website, or TweetDeck is now finally back online.

"You can get back to Tweeting - this problem has been fixed! Thanks for sticking with us through that," Twitter Support tweeted on Saturday.

Twitter went offline for thousands of users around 1 pm on Friday, according to Down Detector. At least 10,000 users around the world reported that they could not access the social network.

While some users reported their Twitter timelines were functioning but tweets were not sending.

During the outage users trying to tweet via desktop or mobile app were resulted in a "tweet not sent" error message. "We are sorry, we weren't able to send your tweet," the message said. "Would you like to retry or save this tweet in drafts?"

According to CNET, the error messages were served upon the desktop site and on Tweetdeck, as well as on the Android and iOS apps.

 

Tags:
TwitterTwitter outageTweetDeckAndroidIOS
Next
Story

Coronavirus claims life of US citizen in China's Wuhan

Must Watch

PT16M14S

Voting speed in Delhi at its lowest, 6.18% voter turnout till 11 am