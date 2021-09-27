Twitter removes blue verification badge from accounts of Taliban ministries

Kabul: US micro-blogging and social networking platform Twitter has removed the verified badges from the accounts of various Afghan government ministries, local media reported.

Twitter has removed the blue verification badge from the Twitter accounts of the Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, Presidential Palace and National Procurement Authority, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Sunday.

It is been over a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

According to the publication, after the fall of Ghani`s regime, no post has been shared on these Twitter accounts.

Verification badges from the Twitter accounts of these some ministries and intuitions were removed at a time when similar badges are still in place on the accounts of former President Ashraf Ghani, Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

In addition, the blue badge has been removed from the account of former vice president Amrullah Saleh but it existed on the account of second Vice President Sarwar Danesh.

