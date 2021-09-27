हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter removes blue verification badge from accounts of Taliban ministries

Twitter has removed the blue verification badge from the Twitter accounts of the Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, Presidential Palace and National Procurement Authority, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Sunday.

Twitter removes blue verification badge from accounts of Taliban ministries

Kabul: US micro-blogging and social networking platform Twitter has removed the verified badges from the accounts of various Afghan government ministries, local media reported.

Twitter has removed the blue verification badge from the Twitter accounts of the Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, Presidential Palace and National Procurement Authority, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Sunday.

It is been over a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

According to the publication, after the fall of Ghani`s regime, no post has been shared on these Twitter accounts.

Verification badges from the Twitter accounts of these some ministries and intuitions were removed at a time when similar badges are still in place on the accounts of former President Ashraf Ghani, Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

In addition, the blue badge has been removed from the account of former vice president Amrullah Saleh but it existed on the account of second Vice President Sarwar Danesh. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Twitterblue verification badgeTalibanAfghanistanAfghan ministries
Next
Story

'Milestone for equality': Switzerland gives nod to legalise same-sex marriage

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Fighter jets and Chinook helicopters roar skies of Srinagar