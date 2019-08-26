Twitter sends notice to Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Kashmir tweet

For his false and inflammatory tweet on Kashmir recently, Pakistani President Arif Alvi was reportedly issued with a notice by Twitter on Monday. While many in Pakistan have slammed the social-media giant, the move is seen elsewhere as a step in the right direction towards checking the spread of disinformation.

Pakistan has been making repeated attempts to corner India on all platforms, including international, by levelling false and malicious accusations since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government ended the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Addressing the nation on Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day, Alvi had instigated the citizens of his country to resort to "fully utilise social media to expose the heinous crimes committed by India against Kashmiris." He had then, on August 24, tweeted a video which purportedly showed unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Much like many such false videos being promoted by Pakistanis, this too was a done with a mala fide intent.

Pakistan's The News reported that Twitter has now sent a notice to Alvi which could possibly act as a check on him resorting to facts before firing on Twitter.

Pakistan has been extremely frustrated at having failed to mobilise world opinion in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the world has agreed that it is an internal issue of India. Peace has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir, adding to the woes of Pakistan that has made a habit of waging proxy wars using terrorists.