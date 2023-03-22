topStoriesenglish2586496
NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE

Two Dead, Six Injured As Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan, Tremors Felt In India

Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif has asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to handle any situation as per reports by Pakistani media.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:48 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • A 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday
  • The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region
  • Its depth was 180 kilometres as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department

Trending Photos

Two Dead, Six Injured As Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan, Tremors Felt In India

Islamabad: At least two people were killed and six injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, local media reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. According to initial reports, tremors were felt in various cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Citizens rushed to the streets in panic

Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported. Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets.

Two people died in the earthquake

An interim report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that two people died and six people were injured from incidents of roof, wall and house collapses while eight homes were partially damaged in the province, the Dawn reported.

However, Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur told Dawn that two people died in the district while 150 were injured, adding that they were moved to Saidu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Stampede in markets of Rawalpindi

At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in the markets of Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to handle any situation, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the federal capital on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, The Express Tribune reported.

Tremors felt in India, Afghanistan, China

According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan, tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan. Earthquakes are common in Pakistan.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad in January this year.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926