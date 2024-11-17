Two Flash Bombs Strike Israel PM Netanyahu’s Garden At Caesarea Residence: WATCH

Middle East Tensions: Two flash bombs were fired at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea on Saturday. Both explosives ended up landing in the garden area, according to police reports cited by Reuters. Neither Netanyahu nor any of his family members were reportedly present at the time of the incident. No property damage has been reported so far, the authorities' statement read.

This incident comes nearly a month after a similar attempt, reportedly by Hezbollah, when a drone was launched toward the prime minister's Caesarea residence, causing no harm.

Newly appointed Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a response in a post on 'X' saying that the firing of 'light bombs' on PM's house is crossing 'all red lines.'

"It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home," Katz's post read. He urged security and judicial authorities to take appropriate action.