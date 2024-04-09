Two Years Of Russia-Ukraine War: Indian MBBS Aspirants Take 'Alternative', 'Affordable' Choices

New Delhi: Hundreds of Indian MBBS students, who were left in utter dispair thinking their academic journey was over, are reportedly contemplating other less-expensive European countries for pursuing their medical courses.

As per a report in the Indian Express, students willing to pursue medicine are thinking of "safer and affordable" alternatives, considering that the cost of studying MBBS in the country is far more than those European universities.

Although living expenses in places like Serbia, Kyrgystan, and Georgia are higher than that of Ukraine but students are still comfortable and able to continue their education in these places since the study cost is still lesser than many private Indian medical colleges, the Indian Express has reported.

‘Operation Ganga’ was the initiative launched by the government of India to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. A total of 18,282 Indian nationals were evacuated under the initiative. Around 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began in February 2021.

Several Indian medical students were left with no choice after their evacuation from Ukraine and transferred to universities in other countries to continue their studies, relocating to Serbia and other European countries.

