Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811317https://zeenews.india.com/world/typhoon-trami-heading-towards-south-china-island-city-report-2811317.html
NewsWorld
TYPHOON TRAMI

Typhoon Trami Heading Towards South China Island City: Report

The observatory forecast heavy rainfall and strong gales on the typhoon's path through Xisha and Zhongsha Islands, which will affect the city of Sansha.

|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Typhoon Trami Heading Towards South China Island City: Report

Sansha: Typhoon Trami is strengthening its intensity and is expected to enter the South China Sea on Thursday evening, according to the meteorological observatory in China's southernmost island province of Hainan.

The observatory forecast heavy rainfall and strong gales on the typhoon's path through Xisha and Zhongsha Islands, which will affect the city of Sansha, Xinhua roported.

Fishing boats and other vessels have returned to the harbour for shelter, and sandbags were used to reinforce the buildings in Sansha. China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday morning renewed a blue typhoon warning to Trami, which has been listed as the 20th typhoon of this year.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK