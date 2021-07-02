UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan, other countries in view of COVID-19

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday (July 1, 2021) announced a travel ban on its citizens to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria. According to state news agency (WAM) reports, the Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said that the citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to COVID-19 with the start of the travel season.

Earlier, the UAE had extended the travel ban, on passengers from 14 countries, till July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice issued by UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority in June stated that flights from 14 countries--Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa--will remain suspended until 23:59 pm of July 21, 2021.

The notice however made an exception for the cargo, business and charter flights, which were exempted from these restrictions.

The UAE had also issued directions to all its citizens to comply with the rules of their host countries and follow all the protocols in case they test positive for COVID-19.

The UAE first imposed a travel ban to and from India in April as the country faced a surge in coronavirus infections.

