UAE honours PM Narendra Modi with Zayed Medal, its highest civil honour for boosting relations between the two countries

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Thursday honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Zayed Medal. The award is the highest civil decoration of the country which is awarded to presidents, kings, and heads of states.

The honour has been bestowed on PM Modi for his contribution towards boosting the relations between the two nations. UAE said that the two nations have historical and comprehensive strategic ties which have been reinforced by the pivotal role of PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed the message.

"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal," tweeted the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Earlier recipients of the prestigious medal (Order of Zayed) includes Russian President Vladimir Putin (2007), Chinese Premier Xi Jinping (2018), Queen Elizabeth (2010) and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (2016).

UAE-India ties in the last few years have grown manifold especially with a number of high-level visits. PM Modi first visited the country in August 2015 which was followed by the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2016. In 2017, the Crown Prince was the chief guest at Republic Day parade and again in 2018 PM Modi visited the country and was the chief guest at the sixth World Government Summit in Dubai. UAE is one the very few countries where PM Modi has visited twice.

Earlier this year, in a first, UAE invited India as a guest of honour at the organisation of Islamic cooperation foreign ministers meet despite reservations from Pakistan. More than 3 million Indians have made the country there home and there are approximately 1,000 direct flights per week between various destinations of India and the UAE.