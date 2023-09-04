UAE’s Sultan Al Neyadi Returns To Earth After Space Mission

Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, has landed back on Earth following a remarkable six-month mission on the International Space Station. At 8:17 a.m. UAE time on Monday, a SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying him and three other astronauts splashed down in the Atlantic off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. This was the first lengthy mission for the Arab world and the second human space journey for the UAE.

It was also the first time an Arab astronaut had gone on a spacewalk. Nasa posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Welcome home! Crew-6 splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:17 am ET after 186 days aboard the ISS, completing important research.”

The UAE astronaut Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi was also praised by President Sheikh Mohamed on his successful return to Earth. Dr. Al Neyadi's accomplishments, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have motivated millions of young Arabs. Before moving the capsule to a recovery ship, a SpaceX crew arrived at the splashdown site on a boat to make sure it was not leaking any hazardous gases.

Engineers unbolted the hatch once the ship had been securely fastened to the SpaceX rescue vessel so the astronauts could leave. The capsule was opened, and Dr. Al Neyadi and his associates were taken out and put on a gurney-style vehicle. After stepping out of the capsule, Dr. Al Neyadi was seen grinning and waving to the camera.

Long-term space travellers frequently experience difficulty walking following their return as their bodies adjust to gravity once more. It can take up to two hours to recover. On board the orbiting outpost, Dr. Al Neyadi conducted more than 200 scientific experiments, including those that NASA and institutions from the UAE assigned.

He also devoted a lot of his time to photographing Earth from the air, concentrating on the Arab nations of the Middle East and North Africa. As part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's A Call from Space outreach effort, students from all around the United Arab Emirates had live conversations with him. This body is in charge of running the nation's astronaut training curriculum.

When will be the next UAE human space flight?

In addition to Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati in space, Nora Al Matrooshi, and Mohammed Al Mulla, the UAE has four members in its astronaut corps.

The space centre wants to send people to space every two to three years, according to past statements made by officials there. The first Emirati woman chosen for astronaut duty, Ms. Al Matrooshi, and Mr. Al Mulla are presently undergoing training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

Once they graduate, they will be qualified for NASA-led missions. With plans to deploy astronauts there in the future, the UAE has its sights set on the Moon as well.