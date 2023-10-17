'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas': PM Rishi Sunak To British-Jewish Community

London: In a show of solidarity with Israel, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the global shock and condemnation of the recent attacks in Israel during a parliamentary update. The attacks over the weekend left a harrowing toll, with over 1,400 people killed and thousands injured, including British citizens. Sunak assured unwavering support for Israel and conveyed heartfelt condolences for the victims from multiple nations, including the UK.

Stand With Israel, Condemn Hamas Attacks: Sunak

Sunak firmly expressed the UK's support for Israel, condemning the recent attacks as he addressed the House of Commons. He highlighted the brutality of the attacks that claimed innocent lives and spoke against the heinous act, labelling it a pogrom. The Prime Minister underscored the UK's solidarity with Israel, reiterating their commitment to establishing the facts of the incident and assisting British citizens affected.

"The attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. The elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive. It was a pogrom...We stand with Israel. The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom. At least six British citizens were killed and ten are missing...We are working with Israel to establish the effects as quickly as possible...we are also helping British citizens who want to leave Israel. We've organized eight flights so far, bringing out over 500 people...I want to address the British Jewish community directly...we stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people. We are doing everything that we can to protect you...," UK PM told the House of Commons.

#WATCH | London: On the Israel-Hamas conflict, UK Prime Minister in the Parliament says "The attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. The elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were… pic.twitter.com/WJogxaLCAB — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

UP PM Assures British Jewish Community

In a direct message to the British Jewish community, Sunak affirmed unwavering support and emphasized the UK's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of Israel as a homeland for the Jewish people. He denounced the recent atrocity as a direct assault on the very concept of Israel as a safe haven.

Hamas Using Civilians As Human Shield

Sunak criticized Hamas for using innocent Palestinians as human shields and mourned the loss of innocent lives, including Palestinian civilians. He stressed the importance of supporting humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, acknowledging the Palestinian people as victims of Hamas' actions.

Diplomatic Efforts, Regional Engagement

The Prime Minister outlined diplomatic efforts, including engagements with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the UK's commitment to regional stability and peace. Sunak iterated the need for a two-state solution and increased regional engagement to sustain peace prospects.

UK's Military Deployment

Reiterating the UK's commitment to combating terrorism, Sunak emphasized deploying a world-class military to bolster regional stability and aid humanitarian efforts. He confirmed the UK's dedication to standing with its allies against terror, particularly in the wake of Hamas' attacks.

In the ongoing conflict, the Israeli military contemplates a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip, with the objective of removing Hamas from both military and political control over the region, as confirmed by Israel's National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi.