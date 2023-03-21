UK Cop Dances With Indians Outside High Commission In London- Watch

New Delhi: Indians have been protesting in front of the High Commission in London since pro-Khalistani activists recently attacked the consulate. Police have been deployed to regulate the throng and prevent any unwanted incidents.

During the protest, a joyful picture of a police officer breaking into a dance and grooving with Indian supporters went viral on social media. The video shows people holding Indian flags in outrage at the incident. The song 'Jai Ho' is then heard in the background as a British cop breaks into a dance.

A British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London.



Indians have gathered outside Indian High Commission to protest against the Khalistanis and in support of the Indian flag.

“British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London. Indians have gathered outside Indian High Commission to protest against the Khalistanis and in support of the Indian flag,” as quoted by ANI.

The desecration of the Indian flag this past Sunday sparked an unprecedented support show from Britain's diverse Indian population. On Monday, the Sikh community protested outside the British High Commission in New Delhi in response to the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom by pro-Khalistani protesters on March 19. Protesters tried to attack the British High Commission.

Members of the Sikh community also raised "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The protests come after a group of pro-Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom and took down the Indian National Flag. The incident happened on March 19. Videos showed men holding the yellow Khalistan flags scaling the High Commission building and taking down the Tricolor. India lodged a strong protest against the attack on High Commission in London.