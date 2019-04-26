UK: Explosion at Tata Steelworks plant in Wales' Port Talbot injures two, probe on

At least two people were injured after an explosion reportedly took place early on Friday in a Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot, Wales, according to the South Wales Police department.

The explosion in the United Kingdom plant started around 3.35 am, said the police.

Live TV

As per the initial probe, the seat of the explosion was a train which carries molton metal into the works, said the police. The explosion caused some small fires which have been brought under control. There has been some damage to a few buildings at the site. A full investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Update: All staff accounted for No need for concerns re hazardous effects from the smoke from the fire Motorway remains open Full statement ⬇️ ^CD pic.twitter.com/97DOjOYoPl — South Wales Police (@swpolice) April 26, 2019

Latest update to TATA Steelworks incident: At this time we believe only two casualties with minor injuries Please avoid the area at this time Full statement ⬇️ ^CD pic.twitter.com/ohmEKkaCpT — South Wales Police (@swpolice) April 26, 2019

South Wales Police are aware of an incident in TATA Steelworks, Port Talbot. Emergency services are in attendance and further information will be released shortly. Thank you for your patience. — South Wales Police (@swpolice) April 26, 2019

The company in a tweet confirmed there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for. "All fires are now under control," it said.

We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished. A full investigation has begun. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

We can confirm there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for. All fires are now under control. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

We're dealing with an incident at our Port Talbot site. Emergency services assisting our own personnel. Updates to come. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

Taking to Twitter, the police informed that it is in attendance with emergency services from fire, rescue and the ambulance service at the site of the incident.

Emergency service has been announced at the scene, added the police. All the members of the staff have been accounted for, further said the police.

"Emergency services remain on the scene but we have had confirmation that all members of staff are accounted for and there are only two casualties with minor injuries. Early indications are that the seat of the explosion was a train which carries molton metal into the works. The explosion caused some small fires which are all under control and damage to some buildings on the site. South West Fire and Rescue Service have informed us there is no need for concerns re hazardous effects from the smoke from the fire. The motorway remains open," tweeted the South Wales Police.

"South Wales Police is currently in attendance with emergency service colleagues from fire and rescue and the ambulance service at an incident at Tata Steelworks, Port Talbot. We received numerous calls at around 3.35 am reporting an explosion. At this time we believe there are just two casualties with minor injuries. This incident is ongoing at the moment and emergency services are at the scene investigating. We are asking people to avoid this area at this time. We will update further as more information is available," earlier tweeted the police.