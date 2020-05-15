UK PM Boris Johnson claps for health workers fighting coronavirus, says 'Thank you NHS'

In what has turned out to be a weekly tradition, UK clapped for the National Health Service (NHS) workers for the eight straight week. The 'Clap for our Carers' campaign has gained momentum and seen the participation of several UK ministers, the country's royal family members and celebrities alike.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself had been found infected by COVID-19 in April 2020 and has since recovered, posted a video on microblogging site Twitter where he is seen outside his offcial residence, clapping.

He wrote, "Thank you to those wonderful people who care for all of us when we need it the most. Tonight, we clapped for all of you. #ThankYouNHS #ClapForCarers."

The 'Clap For Our Carers' campaign involves Britons across the country applauding National Health Service doctors, nurses, cleaners, and other healthcare staff who are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

The event started on March 26 and took the social media by storm. Now it happens every Thursday at 8 pm even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect day-to-day life in the United Kingdom.

There are as many as 2,33,151 cases of infections in the UK and the death toll is at 33,614.