UK PM Johnson, Prince Charles extend Diwali greetings, talk of 'victory of light over darkness'

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles wished people of the occassion of Diwali on Saturday with a message of victory of light over darkness and of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Issuing an official statement, PM Johnson wished a "spectacular, joyful festival of Diwali", which bursts through the autumnal darkness with an underlying theme of hope and triumph over COVID-19.

"This year, perhaps more than any other, Diwali holds a potent meaning for all of us; because just as surely as Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and brought his wife Sita home, and just as Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, so too I have every confidence that we shall triumph over COVID-19," Johnson said.

"Let's all take comfort from the meaning at the heart of this fantastic festival. And let the many millions of Diwali lights all over the world shine through the darkness as beacons of hope for a better future," he said, adding his wishes for British Sikhs for Bandi Chhor Divas.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles released a Diwali message video through his South Asian diaspora-led charity British Asian Trust.

"The Festival of Lights is, I know, a special time for families and friends to come together to share gifts and sweets and to enjoy each other's companies. Very sadly this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that this will simply not be possible for so many of you and I can so well imagine how difficult and disappointing this must be," said the heir to the British throne.

"Amid these strange and difficult circumstances, however, I hope that you might still draw strength from the message of Diwali and that ultimately good will triumph over evil, hope over despair and light over darkness," he said.

He also pointed out how the festival this year coincides with his own 72nd birthday.

"Together you are an indispensable part of what makes this country so special. Happy Diwali and a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead," he said, as he concluded his message by lighting a candle.