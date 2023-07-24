UK PM Rishi Sunak hops in the 'Barbenheimer' trend with family; shares pic

Two of the most-anticipated movies of the year — Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — have hit the theatres and are already creating a craze among the audience as they assemble to celebrate both films, coincidentally releasing on the same day. While one film is all about a life-size doll, the other one tells the story of the deadliest weapon in human history. Clearly, no one is immune to the craze around the film and the UK Prime Minister is also one of them. UK PM Rishi Sunak recently took a brief from his political duties and decided to spend time with his family at the theatres.

As a part of his weekend plans, the political leader was spotted watching Barbie along with his wife and daughters.

Rishi Sunak Watches Barbie And Oppenheimer Over The Weekend

cre Trending Stories

While people are having quite a hard time deciding about which film to watch first, it seems the UK PM's family had it sorted already. Taking to his social media handles, Rishi Sunak shared a picture with his family, mentioning that they watch Barbie first. He can be seen posing with his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, as they held the movie tickets and were all smiles.

Check:

"The family vote was only ever going one way…Barbie first it is #barbenheimer," the UK PM wrote.

Clearly, in the Barbie mood, Sunak's wife and daughters can be seen dressed in shades of pink, while the UK PM chose a simple grey sweatshirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Barbie Vs Oppenheimer

Considered among the major releases this year, Barbie and Oppenheimer are giving tough competition to each other at the box office, with audiences flocking to watch both of these. The media had already dubbed a faceoff between the two, with the hashtag of 'Barbenheimer' trending on social media.

While Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is all about the iconic doll, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is based on J Robert Oppenheimer, the brain behind 'atomic bomb'.

The films after already racking impressive numbers in Thursday previews, are presently making a good run at the global box office.