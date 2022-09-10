NewsWorld
UK PM LIZ TRUSS

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge. All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:40 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • UK PM Liz Truss takes an oath of loyalty to King Charles III
  • House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge
  • Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen

London: Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge he will “bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors,” followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.

All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.

Also Read: King Charles III proclaims British’s monarch; delivers ICONIC speech at St James's Palace

Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch.

UK PM Liz TrussBritain Prime MinisterLate Queen Elizabeth IIKing Charles III

