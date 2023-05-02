topStoriesenglish2601761
Ukraine Minister Apologizes For Goddess Kali Tweet, Says 'We Respect Unique Indian Culture'

A tweet posted by Ukraine's defence ministry purportedly showed an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume and triggered online outrage.
 

New Delhi: Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on Tuesday expressed 'regret' after a tweet posted by the country's defence ministry purportedly showed an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume. She said that Ukraine 'regrets' the defence ministry's depiction of Goddess Kali in a 'distorted manner' and that the European country 'respects unique Indian culture'. She added the depiction has already been removed.

"We regret Ministry of Defense of Ukraine depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect & friendship," Emine Dzhaparova said in a tweet.

Earlier last week, the Twitter handle @DefenceU posted the image with the caption 'Work of Art' and triggered angry reactions from many Indians who accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians.

In the picture, the artist depicted the blast in a unique yet offensive blend of famous American actress Marilyn Monroe in her 'flying skirt' pose with the face and detailing resembling Hindu Goddess Kali.

Some Indian Twitter users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention.

"Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light," a user said and tagged Jaishankar.

Following online outrage, the tweet was deleted by Ukraine's defence ministry.

Emine Dzhaparova had recently visited India, the first visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year. During her visit, she held talks with several senior Indian leaders.

