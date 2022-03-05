Ukraine nuclear power plant attack: Russia, Belarus suspended from Council of Baltic Sea States

New Delhi: The European Union on Saturday said it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council`s activities.

"This decision is a part of the European Union’s and like-minded partners' response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this unprovoked and unjustified aggression," it said on Saturday.

"The EU agrees with the other members of the CBSS (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden) that the suspension of Russia and Belarus will remain in force until it is possible to resume cooperation based on respect for fundamental principles of international law," it added.

The announcement comes a day after Russian troops attacked and seized Europe’s largest Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia station, triggering alarm across the globe.

Both the United Nations and the US condemned the attack and urged Russia not to create dependencies around the nuclear forces.

US embassy in Kyiv called the attack a war crime.

Meanwhile, in a major development, Russia agreed to observe a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from Ukraine.

The seven-hour long ceasefire has begun in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities of Ukraine to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of food and medicines.

Live TV