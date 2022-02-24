हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukraine requests urgent UNSC meet as war fear grows, heads of DPR, LPR ask Putin for help

"Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance which is a further escalation of the security situation," said Ukraine`s Foreign Minister in a tweet. 

Representational Image

Kiev: Ukraine has requested an urgent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Meet after Heads of the Ukraine breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, have asked the Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine`s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba said, "Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance which is a further escalation of the security situation."

Apart from Kuleba, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said that request for assistance from DPR, LPR breakaway regions is a "very dangerous additional step" that would put thousands of lives at risk.

Borrell in a tweet said, "The request for assistance by Moscow from the so-called DPR/LPR breakaway regions announces a very dangerous additional step against #Ukraine`s sovereignty that would put thousands of lives at risk. The EU strongly urges #Russia to refrain from any further escalatory actions."

This comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Ukraine breakaway regions following which Biden imposed sanctions on Russia and affirmed US` support to Ukraine. 

Putin after his announcement also ordered the sending of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine`s breakaway regions.

In another key development, the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Wednesday approved declaring a state of emergency in the whole country except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions amid the escalating situation at the country`s borders.

