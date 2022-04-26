हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Turkey seeks top-level talks between both countries

Talks stalled after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of committing war crimes, said a PTI report.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The call comes in the wake of Turkish diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis over Russia's war in Ukraine, including by hosting Ukrainian and Russian negotiators for talks in Istanbul late last month.

The Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that Erdogan proposed taking the Istanbul process to the level of leaders, a crucial threshold in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations. It sought to continue the positive progress of the Istanbul talks toward peace.

READ ALSO: Russia says ‘danger’ of World War Three ‘serious, real’ amid war with Ukraine

Talks stalled after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of committing war crimes. Putin later said peace efforts were at a dead end.

Ankara, which maintains close ties to both Kyiv and Moscow, has presented itself as a neutral broker in a bid to end the fighting.

