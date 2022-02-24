Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes emotional plea for peace as Russia launches war

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday made an emotional plea for peace as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putting declared war against the country.

Speaking in Russian, President Zelenskyy made an emotional appeal for peace as fears grow about a full-scale Russian invasion. “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said.

“But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs,” he said.

In a televised address, the President rejected Moscow's claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warned that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths. Zelenskyy also said that he had asked for a call with Putin late Wednesday but the Kremlin didn't respond.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine imposed a nationwide state of emergency, which allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations.

The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organisations "in the interests of national security and public order".

It comes after the Ukrainian government was hit by a cyberattack believed to have been carried out by Russian agents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian ‘regime’.

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen.’ He also accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offering Moscow security guarantees.

The Russian leader said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a ‘demilitarisation’ of Ukraine. Putin said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

The White House warned Moscow of a decisive response pledged to place overwhelming sanctions on the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.

The fast-paced developments came after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During the meeting, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and the world leaders told Russian President Vladimir Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and 'give peace a chance.'

