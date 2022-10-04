Ukrainian ambassador's blunt reaction to Elon Musk's Russia-Ukraine peace plan: 'My very diplomatic reply to you is...'

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday (October 3, 2022) sparked a controversy after he asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. The world's richest person started a poll and floated a number of ideas to solve the ongoing conflict, asking his followers to vote "yes" or "no" on his proposals. One of his proposals included UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The Tesla chief executive also suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognized as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remains neutral.

Musk then followed up his first tweet with another poll: "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine."

He said he didn't care if his proposal was unpopular, arguing that he did care "that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome."

"Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace," Musk said on Twitter.

Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating.



He, however, drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who responded with his own poll.

"Which Elon Musk do you like more?," Zelenskiy tweeted, offering two responses: "one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia".

The sharpest reaction came from Ukraine's outspoken outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk,

"F*ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you Elon Musk," Melnyk tweeted.

"The only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing tesla crap. So good luck to you," he added in another tweet.

(With agency inputs)