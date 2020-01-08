Ukrainian plane carrying 180 people crashes in Iran's Tehran due to technical issue

A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashed on Wednesday in Iran's capital Tehran due to technical problems. The Boeing 737 jet crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini Airport, according to Iranian state-run news outlet ISNA. There is yet no update on the injured or casualties.

An investigation team reached the site of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines 752 in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said. The flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterwards, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.