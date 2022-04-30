हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kabul

UN condemns 'deadly explosion' at Kabul mosque that killed 10, injured 15

According to UN News, a hospital run by the non-governmental group Emergency alone received more than 20 casualties, two of whom died upon arrival, an ANI report stated.

UN condemns &#039;deadly explosion&#039; at Kabul mosque that killed 10, injured 15
Image for representation

New York: The United Nations has condemned a "deadly explosion" at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured over 15. The blast at the Khalifa Sahib mosque, located in the Darulaman area in the west of the city, is the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in the capital and provinces.

The explosion tore through the mosque, damaging the roof, which caved in on worshippers, the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) in the country said, citing initial reports. According to UN News, local hospitals reported far higher casualty figures, with dozens said to be killed and injured, including many children. 

A hospital ran by the non-governmental organization Emergency, alone received more than 20 victims, two of whom were dead on arrival, the UN News said. Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, issued a statement condemning the "heinous" attack.

ALSO READ: Kabul Mosque blast kills over 50 people during Ramadan's Friday prayers: Report

"Today`s blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramadan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence," he said.

"It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work," he added.

 On Thursday, at least nine people were killed, and 15 wounded, in separate blasts on two minibuses in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. 

Alakbarov reiterated that directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including mosques, is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

KabulUnited NationsAfghanistanRamadan 2022Afghan Taliban
Over one million people evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since Feb 24: FM Sergei Lavrov

