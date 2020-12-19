हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United Nations

UN refuses to take position on Pak claim of India firing at UN vehicles

The United Nations has refused to take a position on Pakistani claims of Indian forces firing at UN Vehicles at the Line of control.

UN refuses to take position on Pak claim of India firing at UN vehicles
File Photo

New Delhi: The United Nations has refused to take a position on Pakistani claims of Indian forces firing at UN Vehicles at the Line of control.

In response to a WION question, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General said United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) vehicle carrying UN military observers "was impacted by an unidentified object" while "conducting routine monitoring activities" near Rawalakot as "part of its mandate to observe and report on ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir."

UN Spokesperson did not identify it as an act of Indian troops as claimed by the Pakistani Army. Farhan said, "UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage" and the mission is "currently investigating the incident."

At the daily presser, in response to questions posed by Indian and Pakistani reporters, he said, "we are aware what both sides have been saying", reiterating, "at this stage, we are simply aware that vehicle was hit by an unidentified object"

Pakistan's Army had released pictures of damaged UN vehicles on Friday (December 18), claiming it was damaged by Indian forces. The Indian Army dismissed the Pakistani allegations saying it did not fire at the UN Vehicles.

Top Indian govt sources termed the Pakistani allegations as "completely false, factually incorrect and baseless". The sources said no firing was done by Indian troops at the particular sector where UN vehicles were present since movements of "UN vehicles are known in advance" and therefore "the question does not arise of any such firing."

Interesting to point out that in 2017, Pakistan had claimed that Indian troops had targeted UN vehicles. At that time the UN said that there is "no evidence" of vehicles being targeted by gunfire.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
United NationsIndia-PakistanPakistan ArmyUNMOGIP
Next
Story

US head nurse faints during press briefing, received COVID vaccine shot hours back
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M

Exclusive: Dilip Ghosh hits out at TMC