Opportunity for peace must be seized: UN chief, US President hail Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Jerusalem: The top United Nations envoy to Israel and the Palestinian territories is welcoming the cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza.

Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator, said early Friday (May 21) on Twitter that he extends his “deepest condolences to the victims of the violence & their loved ones.”

He also thanks Egypt and Qatar for their work with the UN in brokering the deal that ended 11 days of fighting.

He added that now “the work of building Palestine can start.”

The United States on Thursday defended its efforts to broker a ceasefire in renewed fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants after Washington found itself isolated at the United Nations over its opposition to any Security Council action.

"We have not been silent," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly as it met to discuss the violence. "In fact, I don`t believe that there`s any country working more urgently and more fervently toward peace."

The United States has repeatedly objected to a U.N. Security Council statement since fighting erupted 11 days ago between Israel and Hamas militants and other groups in Gaza. The United States then expressed opposition on Wednesday to a French push for a council resolution on the conflict.

When U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, he said the United States believes "Israel is now in a position to begin winding down the conflict and we expect a significant de-escalation to begin," Thomas-Greenfield said.

