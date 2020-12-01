Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend Mehwish Hayat wants to marry this Pakistani politician

It seems that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend Mehwish Hayat has fallen in love with a young Pakistani politician.

The stunning Pakistani actress recently talked about her marriage in a TV interview. Mehwish, who is a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, shared views about what her ideal partner would be like.

When the interviewer asked her what kind of men she liked. Mehwish replied that she liked tall men,a dding that fair color does not mean anything to her.

In response, the talk show host asked Hayat if she was talking about the one leader who had recently become a member of the Pakistani national assembly. Mehwish replied, “Are you talking about Bilawal?”

The host replied that she was not referring to Bilawal but, what if I she talks to Bilawal about her marriage with him?

Mehwish responding saying that Bilawal is good looking and she appreciated the young Pakistani leader.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In Pakistan, it is widely believed that Mehwish is fugutive don Dawood Ibrahim's girlfriend. She is 27 years younger than Dawood. The reports about relationship between Dawood and Mehwish surfaced in 2019 when Mehwish was awarded 'Tamga-e-Imtiaz' by Pakistan government.

According to reports, Dawood fell in love with Mehwish after seeing her in an item song. It is claimed that Dawood helped Mehwish to bag many big projects. Some reports claimed that Mehwish was given 'Tamga-e-Imtiaz' only at the behest of Dawood Ibrahim.