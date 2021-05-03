United Kingdom to send 1,000 more ventilators to India amid COVID-19 crisis

London: The United Kingdom on Sunday (May 2, 2021) announced that the country will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from its surplus supply to India as part of its commitment to support India's fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “India's fight against increasing coronavirus cases will be reinforced by the new UK government support announcement of additional ventilators in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen generation units the UK sent to India last week.”

"The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India," PM Johnson added.

The UK Prime Minister also emphasized upon the increasing support by the UK citizens for the Indian people. "I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the UK Government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance. The UK will always be there for India in its time of need," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance also connected with their Indian counterparts to discuss strategy, share advice and extend a helping hand towards the Indian healthcare system.

Under its initiative to help India in its fight against COVID-19, NHS England has also established a clinical advisory group which will work with renowned Indian institutions including AIIMS by sharing their experience on COVID-19 management.

"This support will help urgently meet some of India’s acute needs, particularly oxygen for patients. We are determined to help our Indian friends in their hour of need. We need to all work together to defeat COVID-19. No one is safe until we are all safe," said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

On the other hand, Johnson will hold a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

(With Agency inputs)

