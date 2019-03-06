United States cuts visa duration for Pakistani nationals to 3 months

The United States reduced the visa duration for Pakistani citizens from five years to just three months. The new visa policy will be applicable to both civilians and Pakistani journalists, reported ARY News quoting the US embassy spokesperson.

The visas fees have been revised to $192 for Pakistani citizens against the previous fees of $160.

Additionally, the validity periods of the visas has also been decreased. Journalists will be issued visas for three months while other categories will be issued for a period of 12 months.

The move, announced on Tuesday, comes after Pakistan took reciprocal steps in modifying the visa policy for US citizens including reduction of visa period and fee increment in applying for the document, the spokesperson said.

In May 2018, Pakistan Foreign Ministry had announced travel restrictions on US diplomats in a tit-for-tat move, after the US had imposed similar restrictions on Pakistani diplomats amid rocky ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Trump-led US administration has repeatedly asked Pakistan to stop providing sanctuary to terror outfits.

“We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists sanctuary and to block their access to funds,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a briefing on Tuesday.

US statement came following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on February 14, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.