हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United States

United States evacuates 10,900 more people from Kabul: White House

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers. 

United States evacuates 10,900 more people from Kabul: White House
PTI Photo

Washington: The United States has evacuated another 10,900 individuals from Kabul, Afghanistan, since Monday (August 23) morning, a White House official informed on Monday. "Between 3:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET today, a total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul," White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin tweeted.

Gwin also noted that the US has so far helped evacuate 48,000 people from Kabul since August 14.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers. After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and the civilian government collapsed last week, the country has landed into a tumultuous situation with thousands seeking to leave through Kabul airport.

According to CNN's input, US President Joe Biden was still deciding whether to extend the deadline for removing all US troops from the war-ravaged country. US military advisers have told the Biden he must decide by Tuesday to provide enough time to withdraw the troops and equipment on the ground in Kabul, the report added.

Last week, Biden had termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. Meanwhile, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff today said it is very unlikely the US will meet the August 31 deadline, given the number of people on the ground that still must be evacuated.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans that still need to be evacuated, the number of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil society leaders, women leaders; it's hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month," Sputnik quoted Schiff as saying. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
United StatesKabulAfghanistanAfghanistan refugeesWhite House
Next
Story

Taliban form council to govern Afghanistan, include Hamid Karzai, Abdullah, Mullah Baradar

Must Watch

PT9M3S

News 50: Taliban demolished Ghazni Gate - watch 50 major news stories