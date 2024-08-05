Bangladesh is engulfed in a wave of violence as protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government have turned deadly. Initially sparked by student opposition to reservation policies in government jobs, the unrest has rapidly escalated, demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Despite the imposition of a curfew and a three-day shutdown of government offices, the violence has spread across major cities including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Cumilla. On a single day, around 100 people were killed, including 14 police officers and six journalists, with hundreds more injured. Social media platforms have been blocked in an attempt to control the spread of misinformation, yet fake videos and rumors continue to fuel the chaos. As the situation intensifies, former military leaders have called for the withdrawal of the armed forces from the streets, warning against further involvement in civilian conflicts.

Trigger of the Violence:

The unrest in Bangladesh began with student protests against the government's reservation policy in public sector jobs. The policy was perceived as discriminatory by many students, who demanded its repeal. However, the movement quickly transformed into a broader anti-government protest, with demonstrators now calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. This shift in focus has intensified the scale and severity of the unrest.

Scale of Unrest:

The protests, which started in major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Cumilla, have now spread nationwide. The violence reached a peak on a Sunday, with reports indicating that around 100 people were killed, including 14 police officers and six journalists. Hundreds more have been injured and are receiving treatment in hospitals. The unrest shows no signs of abating, with clashes between protesters and security forces becoming increasingly frequent and violent.

Government Response:

In response to the escalating violence, the Bangladeshi government imposed a curfew and announced a three-day shutdown of government offices. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for peace and urged the protesters to stand down. Despite these measures, the violence continues to rage, highlighting the deep-seated anger and frustration among the populace. The government's attempts to restore order have so far proven ineffective, and the situation remains volatile.

Impact on Social Media:

To curb the spread of misinformation, the government has blocked access to major social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Despite these efforts, fake videos and rumors continue to circulate, further inflaming the situation. One widely shared video falsely depicts the military firing on civilians from helicopters, adding to the public’s fear and anger. The spread of such misinformation has made it difficult for the authorities to control the narrative and restore calm.

Islamic Influence:

The student-led protests have been co-opted by radical Islamic groups, further complicating the situation. Organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra Shibir, have been banned, but their supporters remain active and continue to fuel the violence. The involvement of these groups has added a new dimension to the unrest, making it even more challenging for the government to address the protesters' grievances and restore order.

Political Dynamics:

The ruling Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has been criticized for its handling of the crisis. In a recent meeting with coalition partners, internal dissent emerged, with some members questioning the government's strategy. This internal conflict within the government has weakened its response to the protests and undermined its authority.

International Advisory:

In light of the ongoing violence, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Bangladesh. Indian nationals in Bangladesh have been urged to stay in touch with the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and to avoid areas affected by the protests. This advisory underscores the severity of the situation and the international concern it has generated.

Military Involvement:

The Bangladeshi military has been deployed to control the unrest, but this decision has been met with criticism. Former military leaders have called for the withdrawal of the armed forces from the streets, arguing that their involvement in civilian conflicts is detrimental to their reputation and effectiveness. They have urged the government to seek a political solution to the crisis instead.