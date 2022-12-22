UNSC calls for Aung San Suu Kyi release in 1st-ever Myanmar resolution; India, Russia, China abstain

The United Nations (UN) Security Council, on Wednesday (December 21), passed its first-ever resolution on Myanmar, calling for an immediate end to the violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging the military rulers to release all prisoners, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who have been detained arbitrarily. The resolution, which was passed with 12 votes in favor and three abstentions from China, Russia, and India, reaffirmed the council's call for Myanmar to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights. This marks the first resolution adopted by the Security Council on Myanmar since the country, formerly known as Burma, joined the UN in 1948.

Human rights in Myanmar

Before the vote, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains "extremely concerned" about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and human rights in the country. Dujarric emphasized the importance of the Security Council speaking with a "strong, united voice" on the crisis in Myanmar.

The military's coup on February 1, 2021, following the November 2020 elections in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won overwhelmingly, has led to widespread public opposition and armed resistance, which some UN experts have characterized as a civil war. Since the coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights monitoring organization, has reported that over 16,000 people have been detained on political charges and at least 2,465 civilians have been killed, although the actual number is believed to be higher.

Military pose challenge to efforts to restore peace in country

In response to the crisis, the international community, including Myanmar's fellow members in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have expressed frustration at the military's resistance to reform. In April 2021, Myanmar's rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan to restore peace and stability to the country, but the military has made little effort to implement the plan.

The resolution passed by the Security Council on Wednesday supports ASEAN's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Myanmar and calls for the immediate implementation of the five-point plan.

It also expresses concern about the ongoing state of emergency, the arrests of Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, and the increasing number of internally displaced persons and humanitarian needs in the country. The resolution underlines the need for a peaceful, genuine, and inclusive process to de-escalate the crisis and establish a democratic transition in Myanmar.

(With PTI inputs)