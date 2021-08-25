Unvaccinated people 29 times more at risk of hospitalisation due to COVID-19: US CDC

Washington: The people who are have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are 29 times more at risk of hospitalisation, a new study by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

The new study showed that among people not vaccinated the risk of infection was 4.9 times while hospitalisation was 29.2 times.

The study was published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Tuesday (August 24).

"These infection and hospitalisation rate data indicate that authorised vaccines were protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe Covid-19 during a period when transmission of the Delta variant was increasing," the study said.

The research was based on 43,127 infections in residents of Los Angeles County, California between May 1 and July 25.

Among all county residents, hospitalisation rates increased "exponentially" among unvaccinated in late June, the agency said.

"Do not underestimate the risk and serious consequences of this virus," CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing. "Vaccines are the best tool we have to take charge of this pandemic,” she added.

Till Monday, over 20 crore Americans that form or 60.8 per cent of the country’s population had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The government is urging its citizens to get vaccinated.

