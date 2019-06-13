close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

US ambassador to India to highlight bilateral strategic ties at Houston event

IACCGH Gala is the annual fundraiser for the chamber and attracts over 800 attendees. CEOs of Fortune 500 companies in the energy, healthcare, education and technology, space as well as Indian and US ambassadors, senators have been speakers at the high-calibre chamber events.

US ambassador to India to highlight bilateral strategic ties at Houston event
File Photo

Houston: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster is set to highlight the strategic relationship between the two countries and the bilateral trade at an event organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston on Saturday, IACCGH said.

Live TV

Juster was invited to the 20th gala celebrations of the chamber to deliver a keynote address by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and IACCGH president Swapan Dhairyawan and its founder & executive director Jagdip Ahluwalia in November last year.

IACCGH Gala is the annual fundraiser for the chamber and attracts over 800 attendees. CEOs of Fortune 500 companies in the energy, healthcare, education and technology, space as well as Indian and US ambassadors, senators have been speakers at the high-calibre chamber events.

Ahluwalia said the chamber has come a long way since its inception in 1999.

"Now after two decades, it is instrumental in building bridges between India and Houston, boosting trade and major investments and is cited among the upper echelons of the US Small Business Administration as a model chamber."

Some of the things that IACCGH has been advocating and made investments possible between Houston & India are BMC, HP Compaq's investment in India, MD Anderson's partnership with Tata cancer, United's non-stop service to India, Mahindra Tractor's (Americas) presence in the US, Reliance, ONGC & GAIL's investment in the US.

 Dhairyawan said the chamber has graduated from conducting informational events to strategic outcome-driven programs on all facets of the business. 

Tags:
IndiaHoustonKenneth JusterUS
Next
Story

Minister Iswaran to lead yoga celebration in Singapore

Must Watch

PT50S

Watch top news stories