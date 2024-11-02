US Announces Fresh Aid Worth Over $400 Million For Ukraine To Meet 'Security & Defence' Needs

Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the United States Defense Department has announced additional security assistance for Kyiv worth an estimated USD 425 million. In a statement on Friday, the Pentagon said that the aid under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package is meant to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs.

The tranche of equipment to be provided under the aid includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions; Air-to-ground munitions; Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems; Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; Small arms and ammunition; Medical equipment; and Demolitions equipment and munitions.

It is the 69th tranche of equipment to be provided from the US Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. "The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the Pentagon statement read.