US celebrates independence day amid coronavirus pandemic

US celebrates Independence day or July 4th day which has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941 to mark the birth of American Freedom. On this day in 1776, a Declaration of Independence drafted by Thomas Jefferson, was adopted by 13 colonies, enabling the independence of the United States from the British Empire.

The famous 4th July fireworks in the District of Columbia remain the highlight of the day, alongside a National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC but this year the celebration is different as the country is the worst-hit nation by the deadly coronavirus leading to the cancellation of events.

The pandemic has pushed a lot of people to do more of a virtual celebration this year. The organizers have planned a huge number of events will be streamed online so they can be enjoyed safely at home. Like the very famous Capitol Fourth concert in Washington DC is pre-recorded in different locations this year and will be shown both online and on TV.

To mark the celebration US President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended South Dakota's US Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota on Saturday.

The Washington Post reported that Trump will be using the Independence Day speech to highlight incidents of violence and looting that took place amid the anti-racist protests and also blame the left for the problems being face by the citizens.