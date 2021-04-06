हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Kerry

US climate envoy John Kerry says India is 'getting job done' on climate

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry praised India on Tuesday as a world leader in renewable energy and said it was ahead of other countries in committing to clean energy goals.

US climate envoy John Kerry says India is &#039;getting job done&#039; on climate
File photo

NEW DELHI: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry praised India on Tuesday as a world leader in renewable energy and said it was ahead of other countries in committing to clean energy goals.

Kerry was speaking in Delhi, where he held talks with government leaders as part of a diplomatic effort to get countries to commit themselves to net zero carbon emissions and slow down global warming.

"India is getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve," Kerry said adding, "You (India) are indisputably a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy."

"Indian industry is already stepping up & demonstrating leadership. I was very pleased to hear that dozens of India's biggest companies recently signed a declaration on climate change, pledging to go carbon neutral," he said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John KerryUSIndia
Next
Story

No COVID vaccination, no Haj pilgrimage, Check Saudi Arabia guidelines for visitors

Must Watch

PT42S

Anil Deshmukh CBI Case: Maharashtra government challenges Bombay HC's decision